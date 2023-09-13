Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Senior Java Developer, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global headquarters in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally. We are seeking a skilled Senior Java Developer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Key Responsibilities

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code on exciting projects.

Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team

Collaborate with team members and stakeholders

Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes

Requirements/Qualifications:

Matric or senior certificate (required)

Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma (Preferred)

Solid development experience in Java (6 years)

Practical work experience with the Spring Framework (minimum 4 years)

It would be an advantage to have proven experience of enterprise Java or JEE development, Angular, Git, Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools, AWS experience and Linux, strong Java SE and Osp.

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

Git

Gradle

DevOPs

CI tools

Java SE

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position