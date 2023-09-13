Senior Network and Security Administrator – Gauteng Springs

- If you are passionate about IT, Networks, and security and have a rock-solid work ethic, you just may qualify.
- Permanent position based in Springs, Gauteng for a Senior Network and Security Administrator to join a well-established organization.
You will be responsible for:
- Server and Storage Systems
- Network Systems
- Firewall Systems
- Domain Management
- Azure Administrator
- Security Engineer
Requirements:
- Snr Network and Security Administrator – 5 years of experience
- Certification for Microsoft and Azure essential, and Network Security
- Great communication skills, team motivator, leader, and innovator.
- Contactable reference
Desired Skills:
- Security Administration
- Azure
- Network Security
- Firewall System
- Domain Management
- Team motivator
- Innovative
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Network and Security Administrator for a company based in Springs.