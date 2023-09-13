Senior Network and Security Administrator

If you are passionate about IT, Networks, and security and have a rock-solid work ethic, you just may qualify.

Permanent position based in Springs, Gauteng for a Senior Network and Security Administrator to join a well-established organization.

You will be responsible for:

Server and Storage Systems

Network Systems

Firewall Systems

Domain Management

Azure Administrator

Security Engineer

Requirements:

Snr Network and Security Administrator – 5 years of experience

Certification for Microsoft and Azure essential, and Network Security

Great communication skills, team motivator, leader, and innovator.

Contactable reference

Desired Skills:

Security Administration

Azure

Network Security

Firewall System

Domain Management

Team motivator

Innovative

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Network and Security Administrator for a company based in Springs.

