Senior Network and Security Administrator

Sep 13, 2023

  • If you are passionate about IT, Networks, and security and have a rock-solid work ethic, you just may qualify.
  • Permanent position based in Springs, Gauteng for a Senior Network and Security Administrator to join a well-established organization.

You will be responsible for:

  • Server and Storage Systems
  • Network Systems
  • Firewall Systems
  • Domain Management
  • Azure Administrator
  • Security Engineer

Requirements:

  • Snr Network and Security Administrator – 5 years of experience
  • Certification for Microsoft and Azure essential, and Network Security
  • Great communication skills, team motivator, leader, and innovator.
  • Contactable reference

Desired Skills:

  • Security Administration
  • Azure
  • Network Security
  • Firewall System
  • Domain Management
  • Team motivator
  • Innovative

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Network and Security Administrator for a company based in Springs.

