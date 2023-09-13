Senior Systems Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN and deploy complex IT systems and infrastructure, including servers, storage, networks, and security systems as your technical expertise as a Senior Systems Engineer is sought by a provider of Custom Cloud Solutions. You will work closely with Project Managers, Dev teams & other stakeholders to ensure that all systems meet the needs of clients and adhere to industry best practices. The ideal candidate is a self-motivated problem solver with a strong technical background in servers, storage, networking, and security systems and excellent communication skills. You will also require at least 5+ years’ work experience in a similar role with hands-on experience with virtualization technologies including VMware, Hyper-V, etc.

DUTIES:

Design and deploy complex IT systems and infrastructure, including servers, storage, networks, and security systems.

Develop and maintain documentation for all systems, including architecture diagrams, implementation plans, and standard operating procedures.

Collaborate with Project Managers, Development teams, and other stakeholders to ensure that all systems meet the needs of clients.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues with systems and infrastructure.

Monitor system performance and capacity and implement changes as necessary to optimize performance and ensure scalability.

Ensure all systems adhere to industry best practices and security standards.

Continuously evaluate new technologies and tools to improve system performance and efficiency.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years of experience as a Systems Engineer, or a related role.

Strong technical background in servers, storage, networking, and security systems.

Hands-on experience with virtualization technologies (VMware, Hyper-V, etc.).

Advantageous –

Relevant certifications (e.g., MCSE, CCNA, etc.) –

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert – AZ104 + AZ305

Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate – AZ800 + AZ801

Microsoft Certified: Azure Virtual Desktop Specialty – AZ140

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment.

Experience with cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, etc.).

Ability to write comprehensive design as well as technical documentation.

Understanding of security across various platforms.

Active Directory (including Tiering Design & Deployment).

Azure AD.

ADFS & Federation.

Strong PowerShell skills.

AD & Exchange and or tenant-to-tenant migrations.

PKI.

SCCM.

InTune.

Amazon Web Services.

Kemp/Progress.

ITIL.

Quest Tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Good interpersonal skills and excellent attention to detail.

