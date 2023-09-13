Software Developer – Guidewire

Software Developer (Guidewire) – Western Cape, Cape Town (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level in Consulting? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Guidewire Software Development. As a Software Developer, you’ll design and build software applications that will make our clients’ lives easier. You will work with the development team to develop high-quality, reliable code in an efficient manner.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide features that integrate with third-party software (Jira, BIRT, Nagios, and IT Management).

Created custom webpages, mobile apps, and web templates in HTML5, CSS3, jQuery, and JavaScript.

Creates web applications that use functional and non-functional requirements to guide customer interactions across distributed and varied technologies.

Reviews new product features and releases and provides feedback.

Writes code for processing external data sets, writes custom scripting solutions for internal and external clients, and performs tasks needed to support tools and applications that aid in the development of new applications.

Performs testing and validation to ensure processes, server applications, and tools operate as expected.

Essential Competencies:

You should be comfortable working on your own as well as part of a team environment.

Experience with object oriented programming languages such as C# or Java is preferred but not required.

Strong background in data modelling and database design is required.

Ability to develop cross platform solutions is preferred.

Experience with developing web applications using Guidewire, Java, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3 is required.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent required.

5 years of professional software development and Guidewire experience required.

5 years of experience developing software applications using C#, ASP.NET MVC 5 and related technologies.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a software developer with strong coding skills and working knowledge of web development technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Guidewire

C#

ASP.net

Java

HTML

JavaScript

JQuery

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position