Software Developer – Kotlin

Android Software Developer (Kotlin) – Western Cape, Cape Town (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level in Consulting? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Android Kotlin Software Development.

As a Software Developer, you’ll be part of the team developing software for our web and mobile applications.

You will work on both front-end and back-end components of the application to create features that are easy to use by all users.

Your main responsibility is designing, building and maintaining apps in Android Studio using Kotlin/Java or Swift depending on your experience level.

You may also have the opportunity to work with backend services such as MySQL or PostgreSQL as required.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensures the quality of engineering documentation to communicate project concepts, design specifications, development processes, and technical deliverables.

Works with other developers on coding issues that may arise throughout the development lifecycle.

Monitors and maintains software design patterns, coding conventions, and coding standards.

Participates in the development of technical specifications for all projects.

Coordinates the development of tools, utilities, and scripts to support development, testing, deployment, and maintenance of the code.

Configures development.

Develops applications that integrate and communicate with a variety of external data sources, such as databases, corporate intranet or third party web sites.

Builds applications for Android using Kotlin, Java, and/or Kotlin Native.

Working with Kotlin language for android application programming.

Essential Competencies:

Must have experience with Kotlin, Android Studio, Gradle and Android Development environment.

Experience with the following: Android SDK, JDK, XML/JSON/JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), SQLite, Firebase Database and Cloud Functions.

A background in Android development is preferred, but not necessary.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field required.

Minimum of two years programming experience with Android development using Java preferred

