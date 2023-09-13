Software Engineer – Western Cape Claremont

Our client, with offices in Cape Town , is looking for a diverse problem solver , who cares about high quality code and serving the needs of their clients.

The Software Engineer is a key member of the product team involved in planning, developing , and implementing software solutions across the product development lifecycle that connects a network of businesses and enables collaboration and better travel experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

Building and maintaining software products , and web applications using Azure , React Native, .Net Core and C#.

Writing clean, scalable and efficient code .

Designing , delivering and optimizing new features and enhancements .

Identify and manage tasks through the product development lifecycle.

Collaborating and sound-boarding with designers, product managers, engineers, and testers to develop new features and improve existing that generate value for their clients .

Keeping the team in the know by reporting problems on time, specifying your needs, and presenting status reports.

Perform code validation and verification testing.

Our client’s engineers work on a wide variety of projects:

mobile

responsive

mapping

multiple web environments

multiple databases

service integrations etc.

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net Core

Azure

React Native

SQL

C#

Devops

Full Stack Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client offers solutions across the travel value chain, serving an industry that brings joy, life-changing experiences, and employment to so many across the world.

Recognizing the importance of stakeholders being able to connect, collaborate, and share their content easily as they crafted and sold travel experiences, Our cient has felt that technology could play a greater role in making this happen.

Learn more/Apply for this position