Specialist: Solutions Architect (12-Month Fixed-Term Contract)
The position is limited to previously disadvantaged groups due to BBBEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
A reputable financial institution headquartered in Pretoria requires the expertise of a Specialist: Solutions Architect on a 12-month fixed-term contract with the possibility to be extended up to 24 months .
Position Overview:
The purpose of this role is to lead and coordinate the development of the architectural design of solutions to support the business goals and to ensure alignment of business and information technology (IT) at a solution level within the institution. The Specialist Solution Architect is also responsible for management of the application architecture evolution.
The position reports to a Senior Manager: Strategy and Enterprise Architect.
Key focus areas include:
- Strategic Function: Product Management.
- Enterprise Architecture Management
- Stakeholder Management
- People management
- Financial Management and Operational Management
- Solution architecture.
Essential Qualifications and Experience required:
- A completed 3-year Advanced Diploma / Bachelor’s degree (NQF level 7) in ICT (Computer Science, Information Systems, Technology and Engineering) or related field.
- Compulsory TOGAF Certification or other related certifications required.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Application and or Solution Architecture.
- One must be available and willing to commit to a 12 – 24-month FTC term.
