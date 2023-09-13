Technical Specialist (PrEP) (Medical Doctor) Wits Ezintsha

Main purpose of the job:

Support the formulation, implementation, and management of the PrEP projects

Location:

Ezintsha – Parktown – JHB

Key performance areas:

Develop and continue to adapt as needed a comprehensive strategy to achieve the specialist project’s objectives

Represent Ezintsha’s technical and organizational strategic objectives for identified specialized projects

Provide technical expertise at donor DOH and stakeholder meetings in relation to these projects

Be the first point of contact for the specific technical areas internally, to donors, DOH, and partner organizations

Support and manage the appropriate implementation of the Institute’s technical strategy as it pertains to these projects

Communicate agreed technical strategies in your program area to programmatic team members who in turn will communicate the strategy to relevant DOH counterparts

Identify areas in the relevant health care system that need to be strengthened to ensure effective implementation of your project area’s technical strategy

Collaborate with other specialist teams and stakeholders at the Institute to review, develop new, or revise existing strategies based on program outputs

Conduct site visits and support the programmatic teams to evaluate progress toward the achievement of the project’s technical strategy objectives

Provide the implementation team with the appropriate tools to implement the project’s objectives

Generate reports on activity outputs in your technical area internally and for both DoH and the donor

Ensure appropriate dissemination of reports

Support PrEP Projects in defining and formulating strategic objectives for Implementation Research across the project

Work with the designated team in the development of documents (e.g. Protocols, Ethics applications, etc. to advance the objectives of the projects

Adhere to internal policies that govern the development and approval of Protocols including regulatory frameworks of research studies

Ensure relevant courses required for participation in research studies (e.g., GCP completed and updated regularly)

Participate in and supervise relevant PrEP projects

Support the writing of abstracts and best practices by the PrEP projects teams for dissemination at conferences, donors, etc.

Participate in the writing of studies for publication purposes and dissemination to relevant academic and non-academic sources

Coach and train programmatic staff members in your technical to ensure the transfer of knowledge

Support the capacity building in the writing of abstracts and best practices by staff together with relevant competent research staff

Where requested, facilitate skills transfer from programmatic staff to DOH counterparts

Support the teams in ensuring technical support as it pertains to specialized projects to DOH

Support the identification of new donors and funds for new and existing projects

Write and contribute to grant applications

Support the exploration and initiation of strategic partnerships for fundraising opportunities PrEP

Adhere to timelines as it pertains to grant application and submission

Liaise with relevant grant support staff including WHC, internal grant admin staff, etc. on the successful completion of grants

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Required minimum education and training:

MBBCH or equivalent, Master’s Degree in Science, Public Health or related field

Proficiency in MS Office/Excel/PowerPoint

Required minimum work experience:

5 -10 years experience working in PrEP-related Programmes

Experience with HIV Prevention Strategies

Professional Body Registration:

HPCSA – General Practice and/or any other relevant registration body

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience working with donor-driven programs in the South African context

Experience in training and capacity building

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Adaptable, and willing to take initiative

Strong organizational skills, and attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

About The Employer:

Ezintsha is a group of South African academics and health professionals who work with partners around the world. They apply new technology to health-related problems and work to extend access to effective drugs so that quality health care and medicine is available to everyone. Ezintsha is a newly formed sub-division of Wits Health Consortium, which is part of the University of the Witwatersrand, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

