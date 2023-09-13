Technology, demographics, ESG shift consumer demand

Mature markets are experiencing a shift in consumer demand patterns as consumers move away from traditional products and services towards those consistent with environmental, social, and governance goals.

At the same time, according to Mazars’ latest C-suite barometer, 70% of consumer sector executives said that it was ‘essential’ or ‘very important’ for their organisation to understand and exploit automation and artificial intelligence.

A new Mazars report, Sustainable, smart, and synchronised: using technology to accelerate the ESG transition in the consumer sector, guides consumer sector executives in how to harness ESG and digital transformation to stay ahead.

Isabelle Massa, partner at Mazars says: “Shoppers’ conflicting demands – as both consumers and citizens – place new and sometimes contrary pressures on the consumer sector. Digital and sustainable transformation help consumer companies strategically and systematically future proof themselves for the evolving demands of new cohorts of consumers.”