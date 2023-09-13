Test Analyst

Test Analyst – Johannesburg (Permanent)

Our client is one of the big Financial Banks in South Africa, offering a range of financial products and services, serving both private and business customers. The purpose of this role is to ensure that business change projects are tested efficiently within timescales and to a high quality to ensure that the change delivered meets the requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Work with Development Manager / Developers / Project Managers / Business Analyst and IT to develop test scripts and test plans

To execute testing by test plans

To identify, manage, and mitigate risks with respect to testing

To deliver effective communication in respect of testing (progress v plan)

To provide test results and outcomes in sufficient detail to the Test Manager for a go / no go decision

Performance Management – Complete all testing jobs assigned to them promptly and to a high standard.

Team Building – Assist in the promotion of the Software quality assurance team throughout the

Business and Promoting effective communication amongst the team and with other departments

Process Management – Familiarity with the role of QA within the Development lifecycle.

Compliance with the procedures laid down within the QA Department and assisting in refining these processes.

Documentation of testing performed to the standard required by the QA

Assisting in knowledge transfer throughout the department.

Solution Design and Test Planning – Documenting

Essential Competencies

Attention to detail.

Ability to see the big picture.

Planning and organizational skills.

Proficiency in document and report writing.

Ability to work in a team.

Awareness of Software Development Life Cycle.

Logical and critical thinking skills.

Proficiency with Agile Development software

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid

Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements

ISEB testing knowledge

Knowledge of database and systems

Relevant diploma or degree

Desired Skills:

analytical thinking

Coping

Logical reasoning

Presenting

Communicating

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

