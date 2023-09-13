UniVerse Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: UniVerse Developer
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced UniVerse Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] UniVerse Developer will be responsible for Development and configuration experience in U2 (UniData / Universe) of changes including new developments,. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various
Responsibilities:
- 5+ Years Unidata / Universe development experience in a cross section of Application environments, preferably in the Banking or Financial arena
- Development and configuration experience in U2 (Unidata / Universe) of changes including new developments,
- Maintenance and enhancements is essential
- Good understanding of the U2 Tool Set
- Good knowledge of what capabilities are available within the industry for U2
- Strong skills in Unidata BASIC Programming
- Good understanding of the SDLC and experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies is essential
- Collaboration on Business and Functional Specifications with Business Analysts
- Collaboration and compilation of Technical Specifications with technical leads and other teams
- Ensure that the standard IT processes are followed
- Provision of Support to business in terms of assisting with queries and supporting testers with environment trouble shooting
- Experience in Banking Operations functions would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients