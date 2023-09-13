UniVerse Developer at Reverside

Job Title: UniVerse Developer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced UniVerse Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] UniVerse Developer will be responsible for Development and configuration experience in U2 (UniData / Universe) of changes including new developments,. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various

Responsibilities:

5+ Years Unidata / Universe development experience in a cross section of Application environments, preferably in the Banking or Financial arena

Development and configuration experience in U2 (Unidata / Universe) of changes including new developments,

Maintenance and enhancements is essential

Good understanding of the U2 Tool Set

Good knowledge of what capabilities are available within the industry for U2

Strong skills in Unidata BASIC Programming

Good understanding of the SDLC and experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies is essential

Collaboration on Business and Functional Specifications with Business Analysts

Collaboration and compilation of Technical Specifications with technical leads and other teams

Ensure that the standard IT processes are followed

Provision of Support to business in terms of assisting with queries and supporting testers with environment trouble shooting

Experience in Banking Operations functions would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Unidata BASIC Programming

UniVerse Developer

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

