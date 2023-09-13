wordpress web design and graphics

Must have experience in wordpress and web design and graphics

Sales and Marketing persons also required.

Persons must note the following:

2) Be able to Calculate and work with all foreign currencies

3) Be presentable and be able to travel into remote areas on the continent

4) Be very good in accounting and maths

5) Portuguese an advantage

6) Be able to work VERY LONG hours including Saturdays

7) Able to communicate clearly and FLUENT in English

8) No smoking environment

9) Strict Ethics, you will be subjected to a polygraph and fingerprints prior to employment

10) Must know INCOTERMS

E commerce and data capturing ability with a typing speed of at least 60 wpm essential

If you do NOT make the above criteria please do not apply.

IF you do not have a response within 30 days please note your application has been considered unsuccesful.

Desired Skills:

marketing

quotes

good typing skills

Data Capture

wordpress

woocommerce

Web Design

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

