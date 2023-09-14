AI catalyses growth and innovation for African businesses

In a continent as diverse and dynamic as Africa, businesses are at the forefront of embracing transformative technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a beacon of this innovation.

By Yesh Surjoodeen, MD of HP Southern Africa

AI offers an avenue for businesses to rethink their models, strategies, and interactions: from crafting bespoke customer experiences to optimising operations, AI is ushering African businesses into an era of unparalleled growth and development.

The magic of AI lies in its ability to understand and predict. For businesses in Africa, this means having a tool that can anticipate consumer needs, making interactions more personalised and intuitive. AI-driven marketing campaigns, for instance, can weave a narrative tailored to individual consumers, enriching their engagement with brands and products.

Beyond the customer interface, AI plays a pivotal role in business analytics and operations. The power to sift through vast data pools allows businesses to glean insights that were previously elusive. Resource allocation, strategic planning, and product launches can now be backed by data-driven insights, ensuring that business decisions are both informed and impactful. Moreover, the automation capabilities of AI herald an era where businesses can achieve more with less, streamlining processes, and amplifying efficiency.

In the unique socio-economic landscape of Africa, AI provides tools to address region-specific challenges. For sectors like agriculture and healthcare, AI-driven analytics can be game-changers, offering solutions tailored to local conditions and needs.

And companies across the continent, and in South Africa specifically, are taking notice.

Recent studies reveal that almost half (around 46%) of South African firms are actively exploring AI solutions. These businesses are diving into various tech tools, such as chatbots, advanced analytics, and robotic process automation. Moreover, 67% of these entities identify machine learning as their top AI preference, with smart robotics and biometrics trailing close behind.

Tech companies like HP are also advancing their systems to meet the increasing demands of businesses for AI-powered software. The company is creating AI-enabled PCs that will allow businesses to build spreadsheets and analyse data in record time, and envisions using workstations for AI and machine learning development as the gateway to automating processes such as facial identification, sentiment analysis, fraud detection and predictive analytics.

While the journey of AI integration in African businesses promises a vista of opportunities, it’s essential to navigate it with an awareness of the challenges. Representation bias in AI datasets, the high costs of technology integration, and the need for specialised skills are some aspects that need consideration. However, these challenges offer a chance for growth and innovation, pushing businesses to think out of the box and devise solutions that are not just effective but also equitable.

Adaptive AI stands out as a promising avenue in this context. With its ability to evolve in real-time, adaptive AI ensures that businesses can stay aligned with their goals, even in the face of changing data landscapes and market dynamics. This also has significance considering the prominent gaps in cybersecurity on the continent.

With rising threats such as cyber-attacks, data breaches, and phishing scams, businesses are often at risk. Through intelligent threat detection, real-time data analysis, and proactive system defences, AI can fortify the cybersecurity landscape for African enterprises, ensuring that their digital assets and customer data remain protected.

For example, HP Wolf Pro Security Edition provides real-time malware protection using deep neural nets – deep learning technology – with an agent that enables it to recognize malware attacks instinctively – the way a human mind would. Using Deep Learning, the AI is trained on raw data – taught to recognise individual features and the malware itself.

Africa’s digital economy has the potential to reach $180-billion by 2025, accounting for 5.2% of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP). And in South Africa, the value of the AI market is expected is reach an annual growth rate of 20.64%, resulting in a market volume of US$9bn by 2030. Businesses need to act quickly to leverage this opportunity as early adopters will undoubtedly gain a competitive edge in this burgeoning market.

As the continent strides forward, embracing technological innovations, AI emerges as a key player, reshaping business landscapes and redefining futures. The challenges are but steppingstones, leading to a future where African businesses are not just participants but leaders in the global AI revolution.