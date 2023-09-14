Automation Tester

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for an Automation Test Analyst with JAVA and C# experience to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What we are looking for:
- Completed degree or any other related
- Must have 4 years Automation testing experience
- JAVA and C# experience essential
- Microsoft SQL server
- IntelliJ for automation with Java and Groovy
- Visual Studio with C# for test automation
- Limited manual testing
- Experience in data, API and UI tests.
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that this is an onsite full time role.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C#
- SQL
- API