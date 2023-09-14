Automation Tester

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for an Automation Test Analyst with JAVA and C# experience to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What we are looking for:

Completed degree or any other related

Must have 4 years Automation testing experience

JAVA and C# experience essential

Microsoft SQL server

IntelliJ for automation with Java and Groovy

Visual Studio with C# for test automation

Limited manual testing

Experience in data, API and UI tests.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that this is an onsite full time role.

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

SQL

API

