Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for an Automation Test Analyst with JAVA and C# experience to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What we are looking for:

Completed degree or any other related

Must have 4 years Automation testing experience

JAVA and C# experience essential

Microsoft SQL server

IntelliJ for automation with Java and Groovy

Visual Studio with C# for test automation

Limited manual testing

Experience in data, API and UI tests.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that this is an onsite full time role.

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

SQL

API

