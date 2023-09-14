Business Analysis – Gauteng Wynberg

We are looking for a Business Analyst for a company that is experiencing strong organic growth. The person will be the vital link between our Information Technology capacity and our business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment tasks of our software product’s features. We preferably need someone from automotive, parts, procurement or insurance.
Responsibilities:
- Define configuration specifications and business analysis requirements
- Perform quality assurance
- Define reporting and alerting requirements
- Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance our integration
- Help design, document and maintain system processes
- Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team
- Communicate key insights and findings to product team
- Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer
Requirements and skills:
- Previous experiencein Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance
- Must have between 3 and 6 years’ experience
- A degree in business or IT / Computer Science
- We preferably need someone from automotive, parts, procurement or insurance.
- Basic knowledge in generating process documentation
- Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills
Desired Skills:
- BA
- Business Analyst
- Business Process
- Salesforce
- Process Modelling
- To-be process
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma