Business Analyst (Integrated Supply Chain Solutions) – Gauteng Kempton Park

Business Analyst (Integrated Supply Chain Solutions)

Location: Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

A leading global supply chain group is seeking to hire a new Business Analyst for their team. One will form part of this leading integrated supply chain company with a national and international footprint, providing end-to-end logistics solutions that span specialized and bulk road, rail, sea and air freight, import/export clearance and forwarding, cross border services, warehousing, tracking, and reporting technology.

The Business Analyst will also be responsible for internal CI and optimising internal processes as well as supporting all senior supply chain analysts and management with ad hoc analysis.

Key Performance Areas: Process improvement and Reporting.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering or Bachelor of Commerce in Logistics/Supply Chain. (ECSA accredited institution).

At least 4- 5 years’ experience in an Integrated supply Chain environment related to Data analysis and reporting (MS Excel, MS Power BI, and SQL) and Process mapping.

Experience in supply chain or any other business or commercial field

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel, Power BI and SQL knowledge or any other programming language.

Willingness to work extended hours when required.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Integrated Supply Chain Solutions

Industrial Engineering

ECSA

Data analysis and reporting

MS Power BI

SQL

Process mapping

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading global supply chain group

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position