C#.Net Core Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for an excellent C#.Net Core Web Developer who will be responsible for the successful execution of deliverables selected in order to complete the client project timeously, on budget and with limited risk.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Net Core (Web API/Microservices)

EF Core

Angular

HTML5/JavaScript (ES6)/CSS3

C# (At least 5 years’ experience)

Strong SQL Skills

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

Angular

HTML

JavaScript

C#

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position