Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 14, 2023

  • Review and identify required data from digital documentation attached to the supplier record in the procurement system.
  • Identifying data quality issues.
  • Mapping essential Services.
  • Identification and assessment of risks.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather user requirements and understand the regulatory requirements.
  • Utilise data analytics techniques to analyse and validate data integrity, identify data quality issues, and implement appropriate data cleansing and transformation strategies.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • SQL
  • Procurement
  • ETL
  • SSRS
  • SSIS

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position