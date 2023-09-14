Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Review and identify required data from digital documentation attached to the supplier record in the procurement system.
- Identifying data quality issues.
- Mapping essential Services.
- Identification and assessment of risks.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather user requirements and understand the regulatory requirements.
- Utilise data analytics techniques to analyse and validate data integrity, identify data quality issues, and implement appropriate data cleansing and transformation strategies.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- Procurement
- ETL
- SSRS
- SSIS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree