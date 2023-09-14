Joburg SMEs encouraged to expand on the global stage

The Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, has extended the application deadline for the Exporters Development Programme to 26 September 2023.

JCCI CEO Bernadette Zeiler says: “In recognising the remarkable potential of SMEs in Johannesburg, we believe in providing ample time for entrepreneurs to be part of this transformative journey. The programme is a beacon of hope, illuminating opportunities and fostering a culture of growth and sustainability.”

The initiative aims to empower SMEs with an enriching spectrum of business development and export skills, fostering their evolution into sustainable exporters and substantial contributors to the region’s economic progression.

“We want to provide a platform on which our SMEs can transform into beacons of excellence, a platform that nurtures businesses to thrive and resonate on a global stage. Our goal is to facilitate a robust accelerator programme through which SMEs can flourish, underscoring Johannesburg as a powerhouse of innovation and commercial vibrancy,” adds Zeiler.

The programme invites all Joburg-based SMEs that have been in operation for over two years and are steered by South African citizens keen on exporting their products globally. It seeks to engage with entrepreneurs committed to scaling their ventures through international trade.

The programme, spanning 10 months, promises an immersive experience, including baseline assessments, site visits, and intensive training in vital business areas.

To be eligible for this programme, companies must satisfy specific criteria, chiefly being 100% South African-owned, operating for at least two years, and headquartered in Johannesburg. Furthermore, applicants must submit certified copies of the necessary documents, including CIPC Registration, SARS Tax Clearance Certificate, and BEE Certificate. A comprehensive company profile, detailed product specifications, and, if possible, a marketing plan should accompany the application.

Potential participants can contact Busi Mkhabele at busi@jcci.co.za or Theoline Klaas at theoline@jcci.co.za.