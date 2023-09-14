Junior Specialist: Business Analyst (12-Month Fixed-Term Contract)
The position is limited to previously disadvantaged groups due to BBBEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
A renowned audit institution is looking to hire a qualified Junior Specialist: Business Analyst on a 12-month fixed-term contract with the possibility to be extended up to 24 months.
Position Overview:
The purpose of this role is to elicit, analyse, communicate, and validate requirements for changes to business processes and information systems.
This position reports to a Specialist Business Analyst.
Key focus areas include:
- Enterprise analysis.
- Business analysis planning and monitoring.
- Requirements elicitation and management.
- Requirements analysis.
- Solution assessment and validation.
- Stakeholder management.
- People management.
- Financial management and operational management.
Essential Qualifications and Experience required:
- A completed 3-year National Diploma (NQF level 6) in Computer Science, Information Systems, Technology and Engineering or related field.
- TOGAF Certification or Business Analysis Certificate e.g., AAC, CBAP, CBDA, CCA, CCBA, CPOA or ECBA or any other related certification.
- A minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experience.
- One must be available and willing to commit to a 12 – 24-month FTC term.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Enterprise analysis
- Business analysis planning and monitoring
- Requirements elicitation and management
- Requirements analysis
- Solution assessment and validation
- Stakeholder management
- People management
- Financial management
- operational management
- AAC
- CBAP
- CBDA
- CCA
- CCBA
- CPOA
- ECBA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A renowned audit institution