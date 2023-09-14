Major boost for campus switch market in second quarter

Worldwide campus switch sales experienced an impressive surge of nearly 60% in Q2 of 2023, according to Dell’Oro Group, which adds that this is a remarkable achievement given the market’s historical mid-to-high single-digit growth rate prior to the pandemic.

Cisco contributed most of the growth and was able to gain more than five points of revenue share during the quarter.

“We have been predicting continued strong double-digit growth in the market in H1 2023, but the Q2 2023 results crushed our expectations,” says Sameh Boujelbene, vice-president at Dell’Oro Group. “The substantial expansion was primarily propelled by an increase in both port shipments and prices.

“Port shipments reached a record high, benefiting from improved supply conditions. Prices went up this quarter due to a higher mix of feature-rich products.

“Additionally, the market began to witness the positive impact of list price increases implemented by most vendors about a year ago as newer backlogs gradually began to be released.

“Most vendors recorded double-digit increase in sales during the quarter, but Cisco grew the fastest and was able to gain more than five points of revenue share,” Boujelbene continues. “It really felt like the firm opened the ‘floodgates’ for both its Catalyst and Meraki products. However, given the extraordinary level of shipments during the quarter, we believe that the market is poised for a correction that we may witness as soon as late this year.”

Additional highlights from the Q2 2023 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report include:

* Double-digit sales growth was broad-based across all regions except China which grew only modestly in Q2 2023.

* 2.5/5.0 Gbps port shipments nearly doubled reflecting significant improvement in supply, especially on Cisco’s Catalyst 9300.