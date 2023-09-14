Master Data Specialist

Responsibilities
- Facilitate and expedite the planning and effective delivery of end-to-end Source-to-Pay services at customer operating sites / mine complexes.
- Serve as the day-to-day “face” of the Eclipse program the assigned site / complexes.
- Work collaboratively with customer stakeholders and team to accelerate the flow of customer value via structured problem solving and enablement of intelligent operations solutions provide actionable business insight and reduce delivery cycle times, barriers, and escalations.
- Collaborate with customer stakeholders, Sourcing, and Procurement in the creation of category-based Value Delivery Plans.
- Utilise spend analytics tools and contract registers to optimise proposed value capture activity for the plan period for.
- Search actively search for and identify opportunities to increase value capture via demand management and reduced Total Cost of Ownership.
- Facilitate the implementation of new contracts and suppliers the assigned site / complexes.
- Monitor and manage contract compliance to reduce sub-optimal buying behaviours at sites.
- Develop, implement and roll-out Supplier Performance Management for designated suppliers in collaboration with customer contract owners and the Sourcing.
- Collaborate with the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Team to enable achievement of target Business Outcome Indicators (BOIs), Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and other Key Performance Indicators as applicable to the assigned site, e.g. First-Time-Match-Rate (FTMR), Invoices Paid On-Time, etc.
- Engage with Suppliers, End-users and Warehouse and Data Capturers to release blocked accounts due to missing invoices or late payments.”
Requirements
- Communication capability that is adaptable to resonate with the culture of the varied audiences and organizational groups at the sites.
- Exceptional track record of building relationships with stakeholders or customers that have resulted in high levels of quantifiable customer satisfaction.
- Highly motivated, independent self-starter who thrives on challenge and delivering exceptional results in terms of achieving both targets and advancing continuous improvement for client delight.
- Able to facilitate and help guide the on-boarding and performance development of suppliers including Preferential Procurement suppliers.
- Strong organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills.
- Ability to prioritise activity and manage related stakeholder expectations within a dynamic operating environment.
- Strong ability to effectively manage in a matrix organizational structure working with multiple stakeholder constituencies – both with the customer and Eclipse teams. “
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Sourcing/Procurement/Supply Chain and/or Category Management within the Resource/Mining context.
- Experience in ERP, strong preference for SAP”
Desired Skills:
- data formatting
- Data Analysis