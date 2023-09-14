Mid Level Project Manager – 2023-44 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Company has a Contract role for a Mid Level Project Manager with 10 years mining experience.

The role of the PM will be to build and manage the end-to-end project plan, and monitor/report progress. Effectively manage scope and dependencies. Identify risks and issues and proactively resolve/mitigate them. Ensure that the project is delivered to time, cost and quality.

Ensure that business outcomes are defined, approved, and delivered. Be responsible for benefits realisation, and ensure that benefits are delivered in the best way possible.

Support strong governance, aligned with the overall governance, and ensure that timely decisions are taken.

Communicate regularly and effectively with project stakeholders

This role is focused on supporting the Programme team to successfully implement and embed an innovative new agile delivery methodology within Three’s data and analytics function, in collaboration with the broader business.

Support the Programme manager in the overall successful delivery of the Programme.

PLEASE NOTE DO NOT FORWARD YOUR CV UNLESS YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent work experience.

Five to six years of experience in Project Management activities

Project Management Qualification

Experience of management of data and analytics projects

Experience of working on projects that have involved the introduction of new ways of working / processes / methodologies into a business

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools

Highly numerate, with strong financial management

Strong supplier & people management skills

agile/SCRUM (Certified SCRUM master preferred)

Experience of innovation initiatives

Well-developed organizational/documentation skills

Ability to identify and resolve exceptions and to review data

Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations

Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills

The candidate will need ability to prioritize and multitask



Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills

Excellent oral/written communication skills

Need to Work remotely and be in a position to travel to mining sites





