Mid Level Project Manager – 2023-44

Our Company has a Contract role for a Mid Level Project Manager with 10 years mining experience.
The role of the PM will be to build and manage the end-to-end project plan, and monitor/report progress. Effectively manage scope and dependencies. Identify risks and issues and proactively resolve/mitigate them. Ensure that the project is delivered to time, cost and quality.
Ensure that business outcomes are defined, approved, and delivered. Be responsible for benefits realisation, and ensure that benefits are delivered in the best way possible.
Support strong governance, aligned with the overall governance, and ensure that timely decisions are taken.
Communicate regularly and effectively with project stakeholders
This role is focused on supporting the Programme team to successfully implement and embed an innovative new agile delivery methodology within Three’s data and analytics function, in collaboration with the broader business.
Support the Programme manager in the overall successful delivery of the Programme.
PLEASE NOTE DO NOT FORWARD YOUR CV UNLESS YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE
Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent work experience.
Five to six years of experience in Project Management activities
Project Management Qualification
Experience of management of data and analytics projects
Experience of working on projects that have involved the introduction of new ways of working / processes / methodologies into a business
Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques and tools
Highly numerate, with strong financial management
Strong supplier & people management skills
agile/SCRUM (Certified SCRUM master preferred)
Experience of innovation initiatives
Well-developed organizational/documentation skills
Ability to identify and resolve exceptions and to review data
Must have very good project planning and management skills and ability to develop and manage changes and implementations
Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills
The candidate will need ability to prioritize and multitask
Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills
Excellent oral/written communication skills
Need to Work remotely and be in a position to travel to mining sites
Desired Skills:
- Well-developed documentation skills
- Ability to identify and resolve exceptions
- Good project planning
- Strong decision-making
- Remotely
- to travel to mining sites
- Management skills