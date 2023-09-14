More IT companies commit to responsible AI

Adobe, IBM and Nvidia are among eight companies that have added their pledge to help drive safe, secure, and trustworthy development of AI technology.

Along with Salesforce, Cohere, Palantir, Scale AI and Stability, they have made a voluntary commitment that underscore three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI: safety, security and trust.

They join the founding companies in the pact – Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI – in signing up to the following:

Ensuring products are safe before introducing them to the public

The companies commit to internal and external security testing of their AI systems before their release. This testing, which will be carried out in part by independent experts, guards against some of the most significant sources of AI risks, such as biosecurity and cybersecurity, as well as its broader societal effects.

This testing, which will be carried out in part by independent experts, guards against some of the most significant sources of AI risks, such as biosecurity and cybersecurity, as well as its broader societal effects. The companies commit to sharing information across the industry and with governments, civil society, and academia on managing AI risks. This includes best practices for safety, information on attempts to circumvent safeguards, and technical collaboration.

Building systems that put security first

The companies commit to investing in cybersecurity and insider threat safeguards to protect proprietary and unreleased model weights. These model weights are the most essential part of an AI system, and the companies agree that it is vital that the model weights be released only when intended and when security risks are considered.

These model weights are the most essential part of an AI system, and the companies agree that it is vital that the model weights be released only when intended and when security risks are considered. The companies commit to facilitating third-party discovery and reporting of vulnerabilities in their AI systems. Some issues may persist even after an AI system is released and a robust reporting mechanism enables them to be found and fixed quickly.

Earning the public’s trust

The companies commit to developing robust technical mechanisms to ensure that users know when content is AI-generated, such as a watermarking system. This action enables creativity and productivity with AI to flourish but reduces the dangers of fraud and deception.

This action enables creativity and productivity with AI to flourish but reduces the dangers of fraud and deception. The companies commit to publicly reporting their AI systems' capabilities, limitations, and areas of appropriate and inappropriate use. These reports will cover both security risks and societal risks, such as the effects on fairness and bias.

The companies commit to prioritising research on the societal risks that AI systems can pose, including on avoiding harmful bias and discrimination, and protecting privacy. The track record of AI shows the potential magnitude and prevalence of these dangers, and the companies commit to rolling out AI that mitigates them.

The companies commit to develop and deploy advanced AI systems to help address society's greatest challenges. From cancer prevention to mitigating climate change to so much in between, AI – if properly managed – can contribute enormously to the prosperity, equality, and security of all.

The pledge is a US White House-led project of the Biden Administration.