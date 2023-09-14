OCIR Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the finance industry is looking for an OCIR Data Analyst, someone who has good analytical skills and data analysis. It’s 15 months contract.

Diploma or degree in finances.

1 year experience in data analysis.

3 years of procurement experience.

Must have banking experience.

Responsibilities

He or She must be dedicated to the project team with the BAU leads for each work stream (Resolution planning, Operational Continuity in Resolution (OCIR), Funding, Valuations, Capital and Flac, Stays and

Moratoria).

The project activities are mainly:

Focused on OCIR and stays and moratoria where there are dedicated, analysts assigned to these work streams.

Working with a team of analysts responsible for embedding the capabilities noted in the deliverables below.

Problem to solve.

Solution/Deliverable

Attractive Tech exposure

Resolution Framework Project

This project aims to ensure that bank is compliant with the requirements per the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Act (FSLAA).

The FSLAA introduced the establishment of the Resolution Authority (RA).

The SARB, as the RA, will be responsible for establishing a resolution framework in South Africa.

This framework aims to create the legal and operational environment within which banks cannot fail.

Without causing further contagion in the financial sector or require a taxpayer funded bailout, such as those experienced during the Global Financial Crisis.

The key deliverable of the OCIR Work stream is to implement.

Arrangements to support OCIR Service Design

Arrangements for the Identification and Assessment of Risks

Mapping Essential Services

Arrangements to mitigate OCIR Risk (Pricing, Contracts/SLAs, Operations Resilience, Rights of Use and Access.

Financial resilience information and exit strategy information.

Not all the data is digitalized and will require the

Reviewing and identification of required data from digital documentation attached to the supplier record in the procurement system.

The sourced data will be captured on a centrally controlled excel sheet for upload into a database.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

