Power Platform Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A grounding opportunity has emerged for a suitably qualified Intermediate Power Platform Developer to become a part of our client’s Information Technology Team.

The primary goal is to harness the potential of the Microsoft Power Platform, encompassing Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. This entails designing and developing user-friendly applications, automated workflows to optimize business efficiency, and actionable insights via data visualizations. These solutions will be tailored to align precisely with the distinctive demands of the organization’s divisions and departments.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing and producing interactive reports, dashboards, and data visualizations employing Power BI for data analysis and presentation to stakeholders.

Integration of data from diverse sources using connectors and APIs within the Power Platform ecosystem, ensuring smooth data flow between applications.

Rigorous testing of Power Platform solutions, issue identification and resolution, and application debugging to guarantee optimal functionality and performance.

Creation of comprehensive technical documentation, including application designs, user guides, and operational procedures, to facilitate knowledge transfer and preserve solution integrity.

Assurance that Power Platform solutions conform to quality standards and best practices, aligning with organizational directives and industry norms.

Adherence to project schedules and milestones, effective time management to ensure project delivery as per the timeline.

Solicit feedback from stakeholders and end-users to pinpoint areas for enhancement and adapt Power Platform solutions accordingly.

Implementation of security measures and observance of governance policies to ensure data security and compliance with pertinent regulations.

Stay abreast of the latest Power Platform features, tools, and best practices, and employ continuous improvement strategies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Power Platform solutions.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Matriculation (Must)

Diploma or Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or Data Engineering

Microsoft Certification: PL-900 (Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals) is advantageous.

Microsoft Certification: PL-100 (Microsoft Power Platform App Maker) is advantageous.

Microsoft Certification: PL-400 (Microsoft Power Platform Developer) is advantageous.

+4 years of hands-on experience working with the Microsoft Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI.

Demonstrated proficiency in data integration from diverse sources and data analysis using Power BI.

Participation in projects involving the conception, development, and implementation of Power Platform solutions.

Familiarity with project management methodologies and best practices to ensure timely and scope-compliant project delivery.

Aptitude for identifying and resolving issues in Power Platform applications, workflows, and reports.

Experience in comprehensive testing and debugging to ensure the reliability and functionality of developed solutions.

Collaboration with business stakeholders and end-users to comprehend their requirements and translate them into technical specifications for Power Platform solutions.

Design, creation, and customization of canvas apps and model-driven apps using Power Apps to cater to specific business process requirements.

Technical Competencies:

Power Apps Development

Power Automate Development

Power BI

Dataverse Data Modelling

Data Integration

Data Transformation

SQL and Database Concepts

Version Control and ALM

Business Analysis and Requirements Gathering

Troubleshooting and Debugging

Formulas and Expressions

Security and Governance

Behavioural Competencies:

User-Centric Approach

Problem-Solving and Analytical Thinking

Creativity and Innovative Thinking

Time Management and Attention to Detail

Adaptability

Resilience

Communication Skills

Continuous Learning

Desired Skills:

MS Power Platform

Dataverse Data Modelling

Data Integration

