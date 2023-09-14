Project Manager (Monitoring and Evaluation) Key Populations Programme (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Parktown

Main purpose of the job:

To support the monitoring, evaluation, reporting, and data quality functions of the Key Population Program

Oversee quality assurance and ethical compliance when recruiting clients

Oversee routine data capturing, data quality improvement tasks, query reporting, and resolution

Provide technical support to the generation of donor reports and other peer-reviewed publications

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Lead site-level data verification activities in collaboration with Data Quality Advisors

Implement, monitor, and review data collection activities (including [URL Removed] DHIS, [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] data to identify gaps in the project’s M&E systems

Alert Senior Advisor Strategic Information on data gaps with recommendations for remediation

Conduct presentations on PEPFAR indicator progress monitoring

Provide management with data requests

Support preparation for JPPM by providing data required for presentation

Co-ordinate the data reporting from sites

Train Data Quality Advisors to interpret the performance dashboards and indicator definitions

Support Senior Advisor Strategic Information with data requirements as requested by technical leads and senior management, including weekly dashboards, QI cascades, monthly stakeholder reports, narrative reports, decanting reports, JPPM reports, projections, mitigation plans, and other ad-hoc requests

Contribute to the analysis, consolidation, and write-for-program reports and support publication development

Capacitate Data Quality Advisors on PEPFAR reporting requirements and indicator definitions

Attend mandatory PEPFAR SI meetings, workshops, and webinars, and provide feedback to relevant staff

Provide guidance to the Data Quality Advisors on accurate reporting of data to DATIM

Work with the M&E team to prepare quarterly DATIM reports

Revise activities based on the DATIM data, implementation experiences, and program feedback

In collaboration with the Senior Advisor of Strategic Information, plan and oversee data verification and quality assurance processes on site-level data

Provide technical support to a team of Data Quality Advisors (DQA)

Assess the need for and develop Data Quality Improvement interventions at site level

Ensure that all source documents are routinely reviewed to ensure fidelity

Identify gaps in the site-level data collection, data capturing, and filing systems

Review and provide feedback on the accuracy of weekly data for all indicators per site

Participate in the implementation of routine site-level data assessments for the specific site

Develop a work plan and timelines for addressing the identified data gaps and priorities

Follow through and report on action plans and data clean-up activities resulting from assessments

Ensure that data forms and databases are corrected after data quality audits

Contribute to the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor reporting

Oversee the generation of required NDoH, donor, and other institute reports

Participate in regular planning sessions with the line manager, program managers, and/or technical team

Implement quality improvement processes with particular attention to strengthening case finding, data collection, data capturing, data reporting, data quality assurance processes, and filing at sub-district and individual site levels

Provide support to ensure appropriate data flow and data quality is maintained from the facility to the sub-district, this includes data reported into the NDoH systems

Oversee timely and accurate weekly, monthly, and ad hoc reporting to the relevant stakeholders

Maintain accurate records to document support provided, processes, and outputs to report to the M&E team

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration associated with a team of Data Quality Advisors

Participate in the recruitment of Data Quality Advisors

Train and mentor Data Quality Advisors on all data quality and reporting-related issues

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance or ethical misconduct by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and information sharing

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in a Health-related field (Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Health, Computer Science, Statistics, Demography, etc.)

A valid Driver’s Licence

Required minimum work experience:

5-8 years experience in Public Health or relevant field working with Data, Monitoring, and Evaluation Systems

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Demonstrated experience working on donor-funded programs e.g. PEPFAR

Experience with data collection, data capturing, and monitoring data processes routinely

Experience with designing databases, including in-built data quality checks

Proficiency with implementing data quality processes, including weekly data verification, data quality checks and reporting, data corrections, and data improvement plans

Experience working with [URL Removed] and DHIS. Skilled in resolving data quality issues, maintaining company and ethical standards for data collection and quality, and effectively operating data quality management systems

Experience with supervising different cadres of staff (in-person and remotely) such as data capturers and data improvement advisors

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel, REDCap, and Power BI is required

Detail-oriented and experienced with working with large datasets

Demonstrated leadership, management, and change management skills, including the ability to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Positive, energetic team leader with an ability to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, and deliver goals pro-actively

Ability to maintain confidentiality, tact, and discretion

Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to meet deadlines and work well under pressure

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

