Python Developer – Western Cape Goodwood

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Python Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and deploy efficient, scalable, and secure applications on the AWS Cloud platform

Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code in line with software development best practices

Integrate with frontend frameworks, such as Angular and React, ensuring seamless end-to-end application functionality

Maintain and enhance existing applications

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to gather and translate project requirements into technical specifications and estimations

Partner with DevOps teams to automate deployment pipelines and promote continuous integration and deployment

Conduct automated testing, encompassing unit and integration tests, to validate code reliability and correctness

Monitor applications and infrastructure, diagnosing and troubleshooting issues as they arise. Stay updated on advancements in AWS services, Python, and other relevant technologies

Engage in code reviews, offering and assimilating constructive feedback to refine code quality

Experience

Cloud Services (AWS)

Lambda

DynamoDB

API Gateway

S3

Kinesis Firehose

Athena

Cloudfront

EC2

VPC’s and Security Groups

Backend Development

FastAPI

Serverless Framework

Either a Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or Information Systems

A working knowledge of AWS services. Proficiency in Python application development

Solid understanding of REST APIs, CORS, and HTTP lifecycle

Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases, including data modeling and optimization

Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment

Familiarity with frontend frameworks, particularly Angular and React, is advantageous

Possession of AWS Certified Developer and / or AWS Certified DevOps qualifications

Familiarity with or understanding of TypeScript and Java code

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

