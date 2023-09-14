Python Developer – Western Cape Goodwood

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Python Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Design, develop, and deploy efficient, scalable, and secure applications on the AWS Cloud platform
- Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code in line with software development best practices
- Integrate with frontend frameworks, such as Angular and React, ensuring seamless end-to-end application functionality
- Maintain and enhance existing applications
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to gather and translate project requirements into technical specifications and estimations
- Partner with DevOps teams to automate deployment pipelines and promote continuous integration and deployment
- Conduct automated testing, encompassing unit and integration tests, to validate code reliability and correctness
- Monitor applications and infrastructure, diagnosing and troubleshooting issues as they arise. Stay updated on advancements in AWS services, Python, and other relevant technologies
- Engage in code reviews, offering and assimilating constructive feedback to refine code quality
Experience
- Cloud Services (AWS)
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- API Gateway
- S3
- Kinesis Firehose
- Athena
- Cloudfront
- EC2
- VPC’s and Security Groups
- Backend Development
- FastAPI
- Serverless Framework
- Either a Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or Information Systems
- A working knowledge of AWS services. Proficiency in Python application development
- Solid understanding of REST APIs, CORS, and HTTP lifecycle
- Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases, including data modeling and optimization
- Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment
- Familiarity with frontend frameworks, particularly Angular and React, is advantageous
- Possession of AWS Certified Developer and / or AWS Certified DevOps qualifications
- Familiarity with or understanding of TypeScript and Java code
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
