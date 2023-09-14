Python/Django Developer – Software Development – R600K – R360K – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 14, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Python/Django Developer to join their team in Cape Town (Hybrid).

Responsibilities

  • Work with stakeholders and fellow developers
  • Design and implement Python code using the Django framework
  • Identify and fix bottlenecks that may arise from inefficient code
  • Identify and fix software bugs
  • Create a wide variety of unit tests to verify the functionality of software
  • Manage the security of the platform
  • Write detailed documentation around the code
  • Knowledge of front end languages

Requirements

  • +- 5 years Python experience
  • Full Stack Developer with JavaScript Framework (React, View JS, Angular)
  • Experience with Django, Tornado, Flask
  • AI experience is an advantage
  • Mobile development with Flutter is an advantage

Benefits

  • Salary: [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] salary negotiable
  • Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)
  • Training & Development

