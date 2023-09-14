Python/Django Developer – Software Development – R600K – R360K

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Python/Django Developer to join their team in Cape Town (Hybrid).

Responsibilities

Work with stakeholders and fellow developers

Design and implement Python code using the Django framework

Identify and fix bottlenecks that may arise from inefficient code

Identify and fix software bugs

Create a wide variety of unit tests to verify the functionality of software

Manage the security of the platform

Write detailed documentation around the code

Knowledge of front end languages

Requirements

+- 5 years Python experience

Full Stack Developer with JavaScript Framework (React, View JS, Angular)

Experience with Django, Tornado, Flask

AI experience is an advantage

Mobile development with Flutter is an advantage

Benefits

Salary: [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] salary negotiable

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Training & Development

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné Gebhardt on LinkedIn or call them on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

