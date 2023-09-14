Python/Django Developer – Software Development – R600K – R360K

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Python/Django Developer to join their team in Cape Town (Hybrid).
Responsibilities
- Work with stakeholders and fellow developers
- Design and implement Python code using the Django framework
- Identify and fix bottlenecks that may arise from inefficient code
- Identify and fix software bugs
- Create a wide variety of unit tests to verify the functionality of software
- Manage the security of the platform
- Write detailed documentation around the code
- Knowledge of front end languages
Requirements
- +- 5 years Python experience
- Full Stack Developer with JavaScript Framework (React, View JS, Angular)
- Experience with Django, Tornado, Flask
- AI experience is an advantage
- Mobile development with Flutter is an advantage
Benefits
- Salary: [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] salary negotiable
- Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)
- Training & Development
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Giné Gebhardt on LinkedIn or call them on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Python/Django Developer – Software Development – R
- Python/Django Developer – Software Development – R
- Python/Django Developer – Software Development – R