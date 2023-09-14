Senior Project Manager – Saudi Arabia

One of the leading construction companies in Saudi Arabia is seeking a Senior Project Manager to join their team.

Key Requirements:

+15 years experience in construction specialising in commercial building projects such as hotels

Sc. in Construction Management from a reputable South African University

1 Year contract with possibility of extension

1 Year contract with possibility of extension

Desired Skills:

