One of the leading construction companies in Saudi Arabia is seeking a Senior Project Manager to join their team.
Key Requirements:
- +15 years experience in construction specialising in commercial building projects such as hotels
- Sc. in Construction Management from a reputable South African University
- 1 Year contract with possibility of extension
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Project Manager – Saudi Arabia
- Senior Project Manager – Saudi Arabia
- Senior Project Manager – Saudi Arabia