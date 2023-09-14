Senior Software Developer

An exciting opportunity exists within one of the leading courier companies in South Africa for an experienced ‘Senior Software Developer’ to join the Team in Isando (Gauteng) as a TEAM LEAD. The company is an organization where technology is core to the strategy of the business and the IT agenda is driven right from the top.

Minimum Application Requirements:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate;

Formal software development qualification(s) – (will be an added advantage);

Extensive hands-on software development experience;

Demonstrated work experience working according to various project requirements and deadlines;

Experience managing a team of software developers (will be an added advantage);

Experience using Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook;

Clean criminal record;

Full proficiency in business English;

Must be vaccinated in full for COVID (at least one J&J shot or at least two Phizer vaccine shots)

Technical work experience (8 Years):

C#

ASP.NET and Core

REST API design and development

JavaScript

Web Services

HTML, CSS

MS SQL, procedures, functions and administration

Source control (git and TFS)

Windows Server and IIS

Remuneration:

Competitive monthly salary;

Company contribution to retirement annuity;

Company contributed insurance cover – life and disability cover;

Discretionary performance bonus subject to t’s and c’s

Desired Skills:

C#

Docker

Linux

