Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity exists within one of the leading courier companies in South Africa for an experienced ‘Senior Software Developer’ to join the Team in Isando (Gauteng) as a TEAM LEAD. The company is an organization where technology is core to the strategy of the business and the IT agenda is driven right from the top.
Minimum Application Requirements:
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate;
- Formal software development qualification(s) – (will be an added advantage);
- Extensive hands-on software development experience;
- Demonstrated work experience working according to various project requirements and deadlines;
- Experience managing a team of software developers (will be an added advantage);
- Experience using Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook;
- Clean criminal record;
- Full proficiency in business English;
- Must be vaccinated in full for COVID (at least one J&J shot or at least two Phizer vaccine shots)
Technical work experience (8 Years):
- C#
- ASP.NET and Core
- REST API design and development
- JavaScript
- Web Services
- HTML, CSS
- MS SQL, procedures, functions and administration
- Source control (git and TFS)
- Windows Server and IIS
Remuneration:
- Competitive monthly salary;
- Company contribution to retirement annuity;
- Company contributed insurance cover – life and disability cover;
- Discretionary performance bonus subject to t’s and c’s
