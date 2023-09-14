Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity exists within one of the leading courier companies in South Africa for an experienced ‘Senior Software Developer’ to join the Team in Isando (Gauteng) as a TEAM LEAD. The company is an organization where technology is core to the strategy of the business and the IT agenda is driven right from the top.

Minimum Application Requirements:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate;

Formal software development qualification(s) – (will be an added advantage);

Extensive hands-on software development experience;

Demonstrated work experience working according to various project requirements and deadlines;

Experience managing a team of software developers (will be an added advantage);

Experience using Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook;

Clean criminal record;

Full proficiency in business English;

Must be vaccinated in full for COVID (at least one J&J shot or at least two Phizer vaccine shots)

Technical work experience (8 Years):

C#

ASP.NET and Core

REST API design and development

JavaScript

Web Services

HTML, CSS

MS SQL, procedures, functions and administration

Source control (git and TFS)

Windows Server and IIS

Remuneration:

Competitive monthly salary;

Company contribution to retirement annuity;

Company contributed insurance cover – life and disability cover;

Discretionary performance bonus subject to t’s and c’s

