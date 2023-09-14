Senior UI UX Designer

The purpose of this role is to manage UX/UI design across omnichannel and mobile platforms as well as web-based retail services. In addition, this role is responsible for continuously improving the customer experience and journey in order to deliver an engaging and friction-free experience.
Key Performance Indicators
- Works collaboratively with other teams to conceptualize and deliver usable & engaging experiences across web and mobile platforms
- Creates clear user experience vision, user journeys, end to end-user experiences, UI specifications, wireframes, and prototypes
- Validates solutions through research and customer feedback, evaluate and understand the impact, gaps and opportunities to improve.
- Develops end-to-end experience maps and personas to provide the cross functional teams with insights into end-user needs.
- Continuously identify and incorporate qualitative and quantitative data in pursuit of frictionless UX
- Evangelize UX & UI best practices to our partners and stakeholders
Skills and Experience
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree
- 3-5 years’ experience in UX/UI design/ manager
- Proficient in Agile software development environment
- Experience in progressive trends in web apps and UX best practices
- Good understanding of the end-to-end iterative design process.
- Experience conducting user research and strong knowledge of qualitative research methodologies
- Must be able to produce a portfolio of end-to-end product design work that showcases your involvement, from research and discovery to visual design and engineering implementation support.
Desired Skills:
- App design
- Web Design
- E – Commerce
- User Experience
- UX
- UI
- Design
- Information Systems
- IS
- Product Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund