Software Developer (Full Stack .Net)

Sep 14, 2023

Job Requirements

Technical

  • Proficient in Net (C#) programming.
  • Proficient in W3C standards
  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g., Hibernate, Entity Framework)
  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them into Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
  • Cloud, Container / Kubernetes experience would be beneficial

Non-Technical

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Good communication skills.
  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
  • Great attention to detail
  • Good leadership skills.

Outputs

  • Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions globally.
  • Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.
  • Agility, flexibility, and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
  • You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
  • Project management of all technology development initiatives
  • Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.
  • Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.
  • Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

Qualifications

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
  • Experience in automotive processes will be advantageous.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development or At least 6 months participation in a Graduate Development Programme
  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Javascript

