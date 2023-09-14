Solutions Architect

- Formulate and implement technological strategies.
- Coordinate and drive the strategy’s delivery, collaborating with business, technology, and development teams as well as external partners.
- Foster strong architectural standards and advocate best practices.
- Establish cloud design rules and regulations to ensure uniformity.
- Implement effective governance structures.
- Supervise design and operational modifications
- Monitor and manage financial plans for IT strategy, projects, and operations.
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architecture
- Data Centre
- Infrastructure
- COBIT
- NIST
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree