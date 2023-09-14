Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 14, 2023

  • Formulate and implement technological strategies.
  • Coordinate and drive the strategy’s delivery, collaborating with business, technology, and development teams as well as external partners.
  • Foster strong architectural standards and advocate best practices.
  • Establish cloud design rules and regulations to ensure uniformity.
  • Implement effective governance structures.
  • Supervise design and operational modifications
  • Monitor and manage financial plans for IT strategy, projects, and operations.

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architecture
  • Data Centre
  • Infrastructure
  • COBIT
  • NIST

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

