Support Engineer (DBN)

ENVIRONMENT:

TAKE charge of providing Enterprise Server Support to all KZN clients of a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeking a strong technical Support Engineer to join its team. You will also be responsible for troubleshooting hardware issues across platforms HPE ,Dell, Lenovo, Huawei, IBM etc., platforms. The ideal candidate will have Matric/Grade 12 with Microsoft MCSA 2016 or equivalent Certification, ITIL v2 Foundation & 10 years solid technical work experience. You will also be proficient with the following Software support services including Microsoft Windows Server, VMware, Veeam, Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher, and Hyper-V. A strong cross skill will be advantageous.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 essential.

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

10 Years of solid technical experience.

Extensive experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher.

ITIL v2 Foundation.

Extensive experience supporting Active Directory and Hyper-V.

Extensive experience supporting Multi-Vendor Hardware platforms.

Self-starter with a proven track record and contactable references.

Own reliable transport and a valid Driver’s License.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Support

Engineer

DBN

Learn more/Apply for this position