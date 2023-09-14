UC Network Engineer (VoIP

Sep 14, 2023

Gijima is recruiting for a UC Network Engineer that is a Cisco Certified Network Associate/ Professional.
Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma qualifications in ICT field
  • 5-7 years network environment experience
  • Cisco Certified Network Associate
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional
  • Wireless Networks and/or Industrial Networks and/or Perimeter Security (Network) and/0r IPsec Tunnelling and/or Data Centre
  • HP/Nortel/Cisco/Network Cabling/Systems Experience
  • VOIP (System specific) advantageous
  • SBC / Fortinet Wirewall certification
  • Experience and understanding the strategic composition of a world class network ICT company
  • Ability to present and articulate network related knowledge and topics to management and executive level audience.
  • Advanced ability to guide Network Specialists in complex 3rd level diagnostics and fault finding on all network technologies.
  • Firm hands on experience on live production networks.

Duties:

  • Conduct Research, advise and guide networking department in terms of new technologies, gearing to future proof network solutions.
  • Interface with Pre-Sales to establish networking products, solutions and services that compete in a world class market.
  • Provide Guidance to the UC department in terms of the technical application of networking skills.
  • Demonstrate strong network design and technical engineering.
  • Constantly utilises technical engineering experience and skills to assess and advise on the practicality of alternatives, combining technical limitations with operational realities
  • Guide the advanced high-level problem management process as defined by ITIL.
  • Provide guidance to establish mechanism of monitoring, event generation, ticket logging and reporting of incidents together with monitoring specialists.
  • Establish processes and procedures of the entire Networking department in conjunction with the team of network specialist.
  • Analyse draft solution proposals prior to submission to the customer to check for technical viability and fit for purpose solutions.
  • Where needs are recognised as falling outside one’s own area of knowledge, identify a suitable solution offering
  • Continuously ensure that technology is aligned to clients needs and clients are educated in terms of the technology used

Desired Skills:

  • VOIP (System specific) advantageous
  • HP/Nortel/Cisco/Network Cabling/Systems Experience
  • IT Qualification

