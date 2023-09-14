UC Network Engineer (VoIP

Gijima is recruiting for a UC Network Engineer that is a Cisco Certified Network Associate/ Professional.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma qualifications in ICT field
- 5-7 years network environment experience
- Cisco Certified Network Associate
- Cisco Certified Network Professional
- Wireless Networks and/or Industrial Networks and/or Perimeter Security (Network) and/0r IPsec Tunnelling and/or Data Centre
- HP/Nortel/Cisco/Network Cabling/Systems Experience
- VOIP (System specific) advantageous
- SBC / Fortinet Wirewall certification
- Experience and understanding the strategic composition of a world class network ICT company
- Ability to present and articulate network related knowledge and topics to management and executive level audience.
- Advanced ability to guide Network Specialists in complex 3rd level diagnostics and fault finding on all network technologies.
- Firm hands on experience on live production networks.
Duties:
- Conduct Research, advise and guide networking department in terms of new technologies, gearing to future proof network solutions.
- Interface with Pre-Sales to establish networking products, solutions and services that compete in a world class market.
- Provide Guidance to the UC department in terms of the technical application of networking skills.
- Demonstrate strong network design and technical engineering.
- Constantly utilises technical engineering experience and skills to assess and advise on the practicality of alternatives, combining technical limitations with operational realities
- Guide the advanced high-level problem management process as defined by ITIL.
- Provide guidance to establish mechanism of monitoring, event generation, ticket logging and reporting of incidents together with monitoring specialists.
- Establish processes and procedures of the entire Networking department in conjunction with the team of network specialist.
- Analyse draft solution proposals prior to submission to the customer to check for technical viability and fit for purpose solutions.
- Where needs are recognised as falling outside one’s own area of knowledge, identify a suitable solution offering
- Continuously ensure that technology is aligned to clients needs and clients are educated in terms of the technology used
Desired Skills:
- IT Qualification