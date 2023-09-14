UC Network Engineer (VoIP

Gijima is recruiting for a UC Network Engineer that is a Cisco Certified Network Associate/ Professional.

Requirements:

Matric

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma qualifications in ICT field

5-7 years network environment experience

Cisco Certified Network Associate

Cisco Certified Network Professional

Wireless Networks and/or Industrial Networks and/or Perimeter Security (Network) and/0r IPsec Tunnelling and/or Data Centre

HP/Nortel/Cisco/Network Cabling/Systems Experience

VOIP (System specific) advantageous

SBC / Fortinet Wirewall certification

Experience and understanding the strategic composition of a world class network ICT company

Ability to present and articulate network related knowledge and topics to management and executive level audience.

Advanced ability to guide Network Specialists in complex 3rd level diagnostics and fault finding on all network technologies.

Firm hands on experience on live production networks.

Duties:

Conduct Research, advise and guide networking department in terms of new technologies, gearing to future proof network solutions.

Interface with Pre-Sales to establish networking products, solutions and services that compete in a world class market.

Provide Guidance to the UC department in terms of the technical application of networking skills.

Demonstrate strong network design and technical engineering.

Constantly utilises technical engineering experience and skills to assess and advise on the practicality of alternatives, combining technical limitations with operational realities

Guide the advanced high-level problem management process as defined by ITIL.

Provide guidance to establish mechanism of monitoring, event generation, ticket logging and reporting of incidents together with monitoring specialists.

Establish processes and procedures of the entire Networking department in conjunction with the team of network specialist.

Analyse draft solution proposals prior to submission to the customer to check for technical viability and fit for purpose solutions.

Where needs are recognised as falling outside one’s own area of knowledge, identify a suitable solution offering

Continuously ensure that technology is aligned to clients needs and clients are educated in terms of the technology used

Desired Skills:

VOIP (System specific) advantageous

HP/Nortel/Cisco/Network Cabling/Systems Experience

IT Qualification

