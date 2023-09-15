Agile Project Manager

We are seeking a skilled Agile Project Manager to join our dynamic and growing organization. The Agile Project Manager will play a pivotal role in leading and delivering projects using Agile methodologies. This position is ideal for a candidate with a strong project management background, excellent leadership skills, and a proven track record of successfully managing Agile projects.

Qualification:

Relevant IT/ PM/ Agile Qualification:

PM Certified



SAFe Certified

Your Expertise:

We require an Agile Project Manager to join our team to manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed.

The successful person requires a solid combination of PM AND Scrum Master experience for this position.

SAFe certification and experience are essential.

Project Management certification and experience are essential.

Scrum Master certification and experience are essential.

Financial Services experience preferred.

Skills Required:

Agile Concepts

Agile Estimation and Prioritisation

Agile Planning

Communication with all levels of employees

Facilitating

General Communication skills

Manage Project Costs

MS Project

Project Management Principles and Methodologies

Project Planning

Project resource management

Project Scheduling

Relevant Project and Process applications

SAFe Framework

Scrum Ceremonies

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Johannesburg

Level: High intermediate/ Senior (5+ years experience)

Contract position

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position