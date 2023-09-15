Agile Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a skilled Agile Project Manager to join our dynamic and growing organization. The Agile Project Manager will play a pivotal role in leading and delivering projects using Agile methodologies. This position is ideal for a candidate with a strong project management background, excellent leadership skills, and a proven track record of successfully managing Agile projects.
Qualification:
- Relevant IT/ PM/ Agile Qualification:
- PM Certified
- SAFe Certified
Your Expertise:
- We require an Agile Project Manager to join our team to manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed.
- The successful person requires a solid combination of PM AND Scrum Master experience for this position.
- SAFe certification and experience are essential.
- Project Management certification and experience are essential.
- Scrum Master certification and experience are essential.
- Financial Services experience preferred.
Skills Required:
- Agile Concepts
- Agile Estimation and Prioritisation
- Agile Planning
- Communication with all levels of employees
- Facilitating
- General Communication skills
- Manage Project Costs
- MS Project
- Project Management Principles and Methodologies
- Project Planning
- Project resource management
- Project Scheduling
- Relevant Project and Process applications
- SAFe Framework
- Scrum Ceremonies
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Location: Johannesburg
- Level: High intermediate/ Senior (5+ years experience)
- Contract position
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML