Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

As a Business Analyst, you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment

Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, which focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value

Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Explaining technical jargon to non-technical / business teams

Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements

Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team

Building relationships with all key stakeholders that includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems

Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and coordinating User Acceptance Testing)

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)

Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework

Working in an agile team within the scrum framework

Experience

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA) (advantageous)

Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

8-10 years of experience in business analysis

At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry (required)

Strong Investment management industry experience (very advantageous)

Experience as a seasoned Business Analyst working on large transformation programmes

Demonstrated experience as a Business Analyst across technology and business domains (required)

Experience with analysing and creating client correspondence and reporting (email, client statements, etc.), (required)

Agile

Confluence

Jira

MS Office proficiency

System Analysis

Business Process Analysis

Understanding of databases and networks

Proficient in SQL or similar technologies (Intermediate to Advanced)

HTML

API experience is advantageous

Oral and written communication proficiency

Competencies

Leadership

Detail orientated

Big picture thinking

Client focused

Collaborates

Drive results

Taking ownership

Cultivate innovation

Be resilient

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities

Strong facilitation and negotiation skills

Analytical thinking & problem-solving

Information gathering

Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills

Planning, prioritising, and organising

Attention to detail

Attributes

Leading and Supervising

Planning and Organising (Prioritising)

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Teamwork

Complex problem solving

Ability to work independently / under pressure

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Have the necessary hard and soft skills that are required to overcome the traditional barriers between software development, testing, and operations teams.

Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem-solving skills.

Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment

Self-managing and taking the initiative to resolve issues.

Able to navigate ambiguity and complexity

Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Investment Administration

Wealth Management

Business Analysis

Agile

Confluence

Jira

MS Office

System Analysis

HTML

SQL

API

Learn more/Apply for this position