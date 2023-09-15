Business Data Analyst

Sep 15, 2023

Data and Business Analyst role on contract for 6 to 12 months
The following skills required:

Key Skills and Demonstrated competencies

  • SAGE Data Migration Experience
  • Pastel Partner experience/Exposure
  • A Deep understanding of SAGE Evolution DATA Tables
  • SQL Queries and Extraction
  • Data Migration Planning and experience
  • Must be well spoken, articulate and confident in presenting Data Solutions.

