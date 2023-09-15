Business Data Analyst

Data and Business Analyst role on contract for 6 to 12 months
The following skills required:
Key Skills and Demonstrated competencies
- SAGE Data Migration Experience
- Pastel Partner experience/Exposure
- A Deep understanding of SAGE Evolution DATA Tables
- SQL Queries and Extraction
- Data Migration Planning and experience
- Must be well spoken, articulate and confident in presenting Data Solutions.
Contact me at the below detail.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
