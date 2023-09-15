DATA ENGINEER

I have an anmazing 12-month contract available for you AWS Data Engineers!

My client is based in the beautiful city of Johannesburg.

They are currently working on a hybrid odel, i.e. 2 days in office per week.

Duties and responsibilities:

Design, build and operationalize large scale enterprise data solutions and applications using one or more of AWS data and analytics services in combination with 3rd parties – Glue, Step-functions, Kafka CC, PySpark, DynamoDB, [URL Removed] RedShift, Lambda, DeltaLake, Python,.

Analyze, re-architect and re-platform on-premise data warehouses to data platforms on AWS cloud using AWS or 3rd party services and Kafka CC.

Design and build production data pipelines from ingestion to consumption within a big data architecture, using Java, PySpark, Scala, Kafka CC.

Design and implement data engineering, ingestion and curation functions on AWS cloud using AWS native or custom programming.

Perform detail assessments of current state data platforms and create an appropriate transition path to AWS cloud.

Design, implement and support an analytical data infrastructure providing ad-hoc access to large datasets and computing power.

Interface with other technology teams to extract, transform, and load data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL , AWS big data technologies and Kafka CC.

Creation and support of real-time data pipelines built on AWS technologies including Glue, Lambda, Step Functions, PySpark , Athena and Kafka CC

Continual research of the latest big data and visualization technologies to provide new capabilities and increase efficiency

Working closely with team members to drive real-time model implementations for monitoring and alerting of risk systems.

Collaborate with other tech teams to implement advanced analytics algorithms that exploit our rich datasets for statistical analysis, prediction, clustering and machine learning

Help continually improve ongoing reporting and analysis processes, automating or simplifying self-service support for customers

Desired Skills:

aws

pyspark

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

