DATA ENGINEER – Gauteng Menlyn

Sep 15, 2023

I have an anmazing 12-month contract available for you AWS Data Engineers!

My client is based in the beautiful city of Johannesburg.

They are currently working on a hybrid odel, i.e. 2 days in office per week.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Design, build and operationalize large scale enterprise data solutions and applications using one or more of AWS data and analytics services in combination with 3rd parties – Glue, Step-functions, Kafka CC, PySpark, DynamoDB, [URL Removed] RedShift, Lambda, DeltaLake, Python,.
  • Analyze, re-architect and re-platform on-premise data warehouses to data platforms on AWS cloud using AWS or 3rd party services and Kafka CC.
  • Design and build production data pipelines from ingestion to consumption within a big data architecture, using Java, PySpark, Scala, Kafka CC.
  • Design and implement data engineering, ingestion and curation functions on AWS cloud using AWS native or custom programming.
  • Perform detail assessments of current state data platforms and create an appropriate transition path to AWS cloud.
  • Design, implement and support an analytical data infrastructure providing ad-hoc access to large datasets and computing power.
  • Interface with other technology teams to extract, transform, and load data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL , AWS big data technologies and Kafka CC.
  • Creation and support of real-time data pipelines built on AWS technologies including Glue, Lambda, Step Functions, PySpark , Athena and Kafka CC
  • Continual research of the latest big data and visualization technologies to provide new capabilities and increase efficiency
  • Working closely with team members to drive real-time model implementations for monitoring and alerting of risk systems.
  • Collaborate with other tech teams to implement advanced analytics algorithms that exploit our rich datasets for statistical analysis, prediction, clustering and machine learning
  • Help continually improve ongoing reporting and analysis processes, automating or simplifying self-service support for customers

Desired Skills:

  • aws
  • pyspark
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

