Database Administrator – SCM. at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng Germiston

Introduction

ATNS is seeking candidates to capture and update supplier information into the supplier database and apply relevant criteria. Perform departmental administration duties in the SCM Department.

Description

Load new suppliers on the system.

Maintain supplier data base category and their current BBBEE level.

Follow up with suppliers when their BBBEE and Tax information has expired.

Record the status of all suppliers on a procurement data base.

Maintain procurement statistics report.

Ensure supplier information is up to date.

Develop a filing system for tender files.

Provide monthly statistics reports.

Responsible for all procurement related administration.

Request for quotation for the department

Update database with current/new/ transferring property management, in addition to generating new accounts.

Implement recover procedures when necessary.

Assist with pulling transactions and open PO report.

Maintain the list of RFQ’s and Tender issues.

Ensure that supplier information is always up to date.

Develop a filing system for RFQs and Tenders

Maintain supplier database category and their current BBBBEE level.

Create checklist for supplier documents to be submitted to monitor ATNS’s compliance with regulatory requirements.

Assist in checking suppliers’ tax compliance on both CSD and SARS

Compile and justify necessary documentation for additional resources.

Escalates issues or concerns regarding procedures, or controls to the manager.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications

National Diploma in SCM or related.

Minimum Experience

2-3 years’ experience in procurement environment.

Desirable Qualities

Sound knowledge of general office administration and filing techniques.

Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Desired Skills:

Accuracy

Initiative

Report Writing Skills

Negotiations Skills

Team player

