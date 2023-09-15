Database Administrator – SCM. at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng Germiston

Introduction
ATNS is seeking candidates to capture and update supplier information into the supplier database and apply relevant criteria. Perform departmental administration duties in the SCM Department.
Description
- Load new suppliers on the system.
- Maintain supplier data base category and their current BBBEE level.
- Follow up with suppliers when their BBBEE and Tax information has expired.
- Record the status of all suppliers on a procurement data base.
- Maintain procurement statistics report.
- Ensure supplier information is up to date.
- Develop a filing system for tender files.
- Provide monthly statistics reports.
- Responsible for all procurement related administration.
- Request for quotation for the department
- Update database with current/new/ transferring property management, in addition to generating new accounts.
- Implement recover procedures when necessary.
- Assist with pulling transactions and open PO report.
- Maintain the list of RFQ’s and Tender issues.
- Ensure that supplier information is always up to date.
- Develop a filing system for RFQs and Tenders
- Maintain supplier database category and their current BBBBEE level.
- Create checklist for supplier documents to be submitted to monitor ATNS’s compliance with regulatory requirements.
- Assist in checking suppliers’ tax compliance on both CSD and SARS
- Compile and justify necessary documentation for additional resources.
- Escalates issues or concerns regarding procedures, or controls to the manager.
Minimum Requirements
Minimum Qualifications
- National Diploma in SCM or related.
Minimum Experience
- 2-3 years’ experience in procurement environment.
Desirable Qualities
- Sound knowledge of general office administration and filing techniques.
- Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- Accuracy
- Initiative
- Report Writing Skills
- Negotiations Skills
- Team player